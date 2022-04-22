Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of INDB traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.88. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $93.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after buying an additional 2,127,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 76,613 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 683.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

