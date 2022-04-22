Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1807 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.25 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.18) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

