Ink 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,700.00 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Ink has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $424,400.43 and approximately $25,700.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.01 or 0.07470522 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.27 or 0.99990907 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

