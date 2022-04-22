Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 26,437 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

