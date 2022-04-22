Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Purchases A$726,565.40 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Rating) insider Tony Pitt bought 717,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$726,565.40 ($534,239.26).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Tony Pitt purchased 431,697 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$416,587.61 ($306,314.42).

On Tuesday, March 15th, Tony Pitt purchased 206,501 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,806.92 ($140,299.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

