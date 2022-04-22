Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £149.94 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Rating) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.08).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 7th, Phillip Bentley purchased 210,748 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £99,051.56 ($128,872.70).
  • On Monday, February 7th, Phillip Bentley purchased 69,017 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £41,410.20 ($53,877.44).

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Friday. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44.70 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock has a market cap of £744.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Mitie Group (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

