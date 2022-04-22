Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.81 per share, with a total value of C$32,582.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,042,401.85.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Todd Burdick sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.26, for a total transaction of C$20,520.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.71. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEY. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.