Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $49,000.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,322,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,560,588.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

TELA Bio stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.50. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.