Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Director Sells $14,520.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) Director Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,244 shares in the company, valued at $74,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNLN. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.