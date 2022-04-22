Insider Selling: Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Senior Officer Sells 23,600 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$259,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at C$3,473,227.09.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Spartan Delta Corp. has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$12.65.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.1099998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDE shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

