Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Sells $88,600.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

