Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells $19,023.18 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $19,023.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

