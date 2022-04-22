Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells $19,023.18 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $19,023.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40.
Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $15.79.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.