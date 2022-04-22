Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $24,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,409. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.87.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

