Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.31 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $6,544.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,840,200 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

