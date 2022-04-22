Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($2.90) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.10 ($3.33) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.42) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.55) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.39) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.47) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.90 ($3.12).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.47).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

