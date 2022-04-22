Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

IPI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of IPI opened at $98.81 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

