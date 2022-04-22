Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $339.00. The stock had previously closed at $294.57, but opened at $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $262.53, with a volume of 48,375 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.91.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

