InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of IVT opened at $30.83 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
