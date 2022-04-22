Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 1,537 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.36. 411,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,309,626. The stock has a market cap of $319.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.