Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.54. 68,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,476. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.52.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.