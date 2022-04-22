Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.43. 263,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,439. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $244.16 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

