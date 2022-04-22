Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.88. 117,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

