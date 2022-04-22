Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 110,381 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,381 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. 644,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,748. The company has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

