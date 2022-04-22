Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 117 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 190,565 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 309,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

