Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 119,045 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,045 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 3.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $85,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. 400,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,301,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,489 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.