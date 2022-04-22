Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 2,276 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 374,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

NYSE:DRI traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,198. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

