Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 653 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $465.81. The company had a trading volume of 80,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,771. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

