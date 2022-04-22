Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 78 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.10. The stock had a trading volume of 144,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,100. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.