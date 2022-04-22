Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,565 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NICE were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

NICE traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.63. 4,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $199.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

