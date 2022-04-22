Inverse Finance (INV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.70 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for $261.17 or 0.00657289 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.79 or 0.00261208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004605 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

