Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $8.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

