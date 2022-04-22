Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $334.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

