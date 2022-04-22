Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.28 and a 200 day moving average of $368.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

