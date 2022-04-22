Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,528 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.64. 7,656,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

