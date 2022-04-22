Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,528 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.64. 7,656,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.