Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $21,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of GSY remained flat at $$49.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 750,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

