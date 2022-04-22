Investec Downgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Buy

Investec cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGG. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $873.00.

NGG stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

