Investec Downgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Buy

Investec cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGG. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $873.00.
NGG stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82.
National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
