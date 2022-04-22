IOST (IOST) Market Cap Hits $524.84 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. IOST has a market cap of $524.84 million and $64.99 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00255468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00104571 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

