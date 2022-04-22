IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 1.8%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.13 ($0.05). Approximately 307,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 464,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of £8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

