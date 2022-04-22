Ironveld (LON:IRON) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,724,226 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Ironveld (LON:IRON)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.