iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.50

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 2602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.