iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Phillips Financial Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for 6.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 4.86% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $62,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

LRGF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $43.32. 2,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,672. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.