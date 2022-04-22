iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.38. 75,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 173,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,232,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 124,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,117 shares during the last quarter.

