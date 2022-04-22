iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.72 and last traded at $80.73. 57,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 30,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUSA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 442.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

