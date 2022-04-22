iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $341.24

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $341.24 and last traded at $341.42, with a volume of 32698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.43.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.54.
About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
