iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $341.24

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $341.24 and last traded at $341.42, with a volume of 32698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

