iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,636,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,981. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $386.02 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

