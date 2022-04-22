iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $33,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $8,865,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.69 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

