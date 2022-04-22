iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 271,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 487,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

IVW opened at $71.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

