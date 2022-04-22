iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.03

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.03 and last traded at $93.03, with a volume of 2411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,247,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 662.9% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

