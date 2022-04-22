iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,848,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,759,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 255,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.53 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.