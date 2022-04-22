Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 339,098 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Isoray by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Isoray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Isoray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

